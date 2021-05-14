Pembina Pipeline’s (PBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a $39.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,306. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

