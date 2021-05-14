PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

