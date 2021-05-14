Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $55.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $246.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PEBO stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 68,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

