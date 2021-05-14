Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Perion Network by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

