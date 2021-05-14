Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$1.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$936.86 million and a P/E ratio of -24.63.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

