Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.11 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.74.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 243,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

