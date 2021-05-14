PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Million

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $7.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $7.91 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $30.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

