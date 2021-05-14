Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $291.02 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

