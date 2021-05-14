Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 88,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.