Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 512,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,111. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.