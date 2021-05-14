Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $1,102,219.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.