Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bunge by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

