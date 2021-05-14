Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 462,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 261,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.