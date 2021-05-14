Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

