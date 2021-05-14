Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Up to $86.34

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.34, but opened at $90.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

