Piper Sandler Increases SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $24.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

