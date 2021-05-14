Piper Sandler Raises Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $44.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

