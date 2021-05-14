Piper Sandler Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Overweight

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

FRT stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

