Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.