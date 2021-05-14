Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s current price.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,469,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

