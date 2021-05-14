Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

