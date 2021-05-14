Plian (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $35.35 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Plian has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $263,550.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 822,139,072 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.