Plian Tops One Day Volume of $327,179.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $327,179.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 822,052,263 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

