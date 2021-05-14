Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,680. The stock has a market cap of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

