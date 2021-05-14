PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,566. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.