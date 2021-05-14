Polyient Games Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,429.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $2,429.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $267.79 or 0.00531500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.28 or 0.01203330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00063546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110713 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.