PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,177. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

