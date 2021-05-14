Populous Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.32 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Populous has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $209.21 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00007811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

