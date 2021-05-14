Porch Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 35,484 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,168 call options.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 249,070 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,147,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PRCH stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.41.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

