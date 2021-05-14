Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.14. 2,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,475 shares of company stock worth $2,634,977. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

