Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 11,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,273. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.