Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.57.
TSE POW opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$18.79 and a 12 month high of C$37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.11.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
