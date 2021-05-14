Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE POW opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$18.79 and a 12 month high of C$37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.