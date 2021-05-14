Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $1,102,219.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

