Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price rose 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 72,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 186,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

