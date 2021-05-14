Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Shares Down 6.8%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 44,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 144,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

