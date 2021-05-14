Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Shares Down 6.8%

May 14th, 2021

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 44,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 144,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

