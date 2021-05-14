Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 166 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Richard Howell purchased 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.