PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $423,735.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $423,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.
Shares of PNRG opened at $42.99 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
