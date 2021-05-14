PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $423,735.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $423,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.

Shares of PNRG opened at $42.99 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

