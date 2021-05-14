Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Primerica stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

