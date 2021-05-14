Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $6.29 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $426.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.74.

PRTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,861,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,310 shares of company stock worth $435,528. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

