Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,632,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,076.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.