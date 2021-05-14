Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,700 shares of company stock worth $5,077,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

