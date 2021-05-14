Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

PROF stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $342.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

