PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,103. PROG has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

