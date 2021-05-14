Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $63.05 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,114,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,023,643 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

