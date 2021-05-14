ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of RWM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

