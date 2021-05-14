ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

