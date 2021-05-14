ProximaX Hits Market Capitalization of $13.89 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $300,933.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

