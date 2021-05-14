Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRSR stock opened at GBX 97.99 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.73. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £485.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.12.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

