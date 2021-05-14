Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,460 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $230,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

