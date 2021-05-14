PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

PubMatic stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,166. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.19.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

